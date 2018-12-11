Capital Research Global Investors Takes $675.11 Million Position in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,032,359 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $675,106,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 4.46% of First Republic Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $104.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

