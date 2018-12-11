Capital World Investors Has $1.14 Billion Position in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 172.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460,726 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.24% of CIGNA worth $1,137,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIGNA during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIGNA during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in CIGNA by 254.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 659 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 98.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CIGNA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CIGNA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on CIGNA from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CIGNA from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen started coverage on CIGNA in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.29.

CI opened at $206.08 on Tuesday. CIGNA Co. has a 52-week low of $163.02 and a 52-week high of $227.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. CIGNA’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $605,256.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $46,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,252 shares of company stock worth $5,164,402 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Capital World Investors Has $1.14 Billion Position in CIGNA Co. (CI)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/capital-world-investors-has-1-14-billion-position-in-cigna-co-ci.html.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for CIGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.