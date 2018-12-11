Capital World Investors Sells 3,293,143 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,698,891 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,293,143 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 3.01% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,483,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $125,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $170,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 6,818 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $1,309,942.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,333.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,445 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $475,845.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,953. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $173.78 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.80 and a fifty-two week high of $194.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 217.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

