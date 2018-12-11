Capstar Financial (CSTR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSTR. Compass Point upgraded Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Capstar Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $270.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Christopher G. Tietz acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $29,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,827.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Bottorff acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,212.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,120 shares of company stock valued at $521,916. Company insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 51,840 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 289,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

