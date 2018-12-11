Cardano (ADA) Price Down 25.4% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Cardano has a total market cap of $756.32 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Exmo, OKEx and OTCBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00037402 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00015468 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00049081 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.01862641 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Huobi, OKEx, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Indodax, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Coinnest, CoinFalcon, Binance, Bittrex, Gate.io, Exmo, LiteBit.eu, ABCC, HitBTC, Upbit, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Bithumb and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

