Cardinal Energy (CJ) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at Cormark

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. GMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.39.

TSE CJ opened at C$2.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$2.37 and a one year high of C$5.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.43%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.61%.

In other news, insider David Kelly purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,656.00. Insiders purchased 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,425 in the last quarter.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

