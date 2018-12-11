Cardinal Energy (CJ) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.75. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cardinal Energy traded as low as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 590424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CJ. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. GMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.39.

In other news, insider David Kelly acquired 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.18 per share, with a total value of C$56,922.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 52,600 shares of company stock worth $164,425.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently -60.61%.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

