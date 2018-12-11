Casa Systems (CASA) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.08 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $34.21.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.88 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 109.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 161.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,461,000 after buying an additional 1,567,015 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 898.8% in the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 1,428,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after buying an additional 1,285,176 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth about $15,563,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 99.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after buying an additional 898,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter worth about $8,807,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

