Castle Brands Inc (ROX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,323,747 shares, an increase of 1.4% from the November 15th total of 4,265,036 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,965 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Barrington Research set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Castle Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Castle Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,222,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Brands by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 778,334 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Brands by 360.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 90,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Castle Brands stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. 214,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,051. Castle Brands has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Castle Brands Company Profile

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

