Catcoin Hits Market Cap of $59,923.00 (CAT)

Catcoin (CURRENCY:CAT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Catcoin has a market capitalization of $59,923.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Catcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Catcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Catcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000384 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Catcoin Profile

Catcoin (CAT) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Catcoin’s total supply is 6,662,700 coins. Catcoin’s official Twitter account is @catcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Catcoin’s official website is www.catcoins.org.

Catcoin Coin Trading

Catcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

