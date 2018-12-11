Celcuity (CELC) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Celcuity to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Celcuity alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Celcuity and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00 Celcuity Competitors 141 572 680 36 2.43

Celcuity currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.63%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Celcuity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Celcuity is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Celcuity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Celcuity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -24.34% -23.67% Celcuity Competitors -103.54% -222.38% -36.27%

Risk & Volatility

Celcuity has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celcuity and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A -$6.25 million -32.60 Celcuity Competitors $1.13 billion $90.54 million 431.87

Celcuity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Celcuity. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Celcuity beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. It is also developing CELx tests to diagnose 14 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.