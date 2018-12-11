Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Trading Down 5.4%

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) shares fell 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.75. 10,981,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 8,835,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CX. UBS Group downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cemex SAB de CV from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cemex SAB de CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.86.
The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 31,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
