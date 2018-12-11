Cenovus Energy (CVE) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.54.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.19. 2,614,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$9.02 and a 12 month high of C$14.84.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.890000026279528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00. Also, insider Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$255,750.00. Insiders have bought 32,121 shares of company stock valued at $311,251 over the last 90 days.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

