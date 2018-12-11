Cenovus Energy (CVE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVE. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 507,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,165. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -382.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 49,490,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,738 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 39,769,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,677,000 after purchasing an additional 194,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $291,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,111,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,955,000 after purchasing an additional 711,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,825,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,019 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.