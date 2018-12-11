CENT PUERTO S A/S (CEPU) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEPU. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the third quarter valued at $978,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP grew its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 28.5% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 803,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. 5.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CEPU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE CEPU opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $112.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

