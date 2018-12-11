Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.30.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $14.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.42. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,754,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,226,000 after buying an additional 370,395 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1,966.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 14.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 174,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 20.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 441,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 75,850 shares during the period.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

