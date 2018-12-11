Central European Media Enterprises (CETV) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ CETV opened at $3.16 on Friday. Central European Media Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $123.52 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CETV. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 109.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 97.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 36,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 58.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,408 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites.

