Chariot Oil & Gas’ (CHAR) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Chariot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of LON CHAR opened at GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 23.88 ($0.31).

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.