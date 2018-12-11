Chemed Co. (CHE) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.46% of Chemed worth $74,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Chemed by 70.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Chemed in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.00.

CHE stock opened at $304.55 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $234.00 and a twelve month high of $335.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $444.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.16 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

In other Chemed news, insider David Patrick Williams sold 10,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.30, for a total transaction of $3,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,532,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 5,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.23, for a total value of $1,744,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,953 shares of company stock worth $7,678,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

