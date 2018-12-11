China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) Holdings Cut by Sensato Investors LLC

Sensato Investors LLC lowered its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,003 shares during the quarter. Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of SNP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,695. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $113.57 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

