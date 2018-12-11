Church & Dwight (CHD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.12

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.12 and last traded at $67.92, with a volume of 98129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.59.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $965,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $19,929,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 327,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,760,940.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,780 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,597. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 120.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 74,460 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after buying an additional 482,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Church & Dwight (CHD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.12” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/church-dwight-chd-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-68-12.html.

About Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.