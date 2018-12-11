CIGNA Co. (CI) Stake Lowered by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CIGNA by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,970,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,335 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CIGNA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,648,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $968,133,000 after acquiring an additional 226,700 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in CIGNA by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,490,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $797,672,000 after acquiring an additional 151,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CIGNA by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $403,708,000 after acquiring an additional 440,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in CIGNA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,616,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,758,000 after acquiring an additional 259,280 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $605,256.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,114,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $4,513,045.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,966 shares in the company, valued at $8,938,338.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,252 shares of company stock worth $5,164,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. ValuEngine cut CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Cowen started coverage on CIGNA in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CIGNA from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CIGNA in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.29.

NYSE CI opened at $208.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.54. CIGNA Co. has a one year low of $163.02 and a one year high of $227.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

