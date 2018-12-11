Cindicator (CND) Market Cap Achieves $13.42 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $13.42 million and approximately $69,760.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, ABCC, GOPAX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.02611388 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00138777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00171887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.76 or 0.09221332 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029911 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, HitBTC, GOPAX, ABCC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.