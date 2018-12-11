Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Receives $49.74 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.09. 25,057,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,302,490. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $223.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

In other news, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $3,236,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,763 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,150.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $10,279,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 586,943 shares of company stock valued at $27,718,423 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,693,000 after acquiring an additional 104,687,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,192,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009,359 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,447,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,482,280,000 after acquiring an additional 499,099 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,312,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,133,000 after acquiring an additional 230,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,099,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $977,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

