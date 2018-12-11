Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 66,599 First Merchants Co. (FRME)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,599 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of First Merchants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on First Merchants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.90 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 30.43%. As a group, analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 66,599 First Merchants Co. (FRME)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/citadel-advisors-llc-acquires-shares-of-66599-first-merchants-co-frme.html.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.