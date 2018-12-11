Citizens Financial Group (CFG) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.42.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,711.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,173.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 69.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,084 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8,430.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $1,965,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.2% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 14,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.