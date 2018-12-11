Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCO. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of Hold.

CCO stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.38.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $663.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.6% in the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,668,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,164,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 76,970 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,058,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 279,613 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,570,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

