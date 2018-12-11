Clearline Capital LP Has $581,000 Position in Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 86.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 291,478 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Flex by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,641,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,599,000 after buying an additional 1,134,493 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flex by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Flex by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 91,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Flex by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer acquired 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Onetto acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $97,635.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Argus cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Macquarie set a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/clearline-capital-lp-has-581000-position-in-flex-ltd-flex.html.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.