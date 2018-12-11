Clovis Oncology’s (CLVS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Gabelli

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Gabelli in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 45,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,262. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 9.03.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.11). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 108.92% and a negative net margin of 390.65%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 25.3% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $339,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 37.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, AT Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $385,000.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

