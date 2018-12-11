ClubCoin Trading 20.8% Lower This Week (CLUB)

ClubCoin (CURRENCY:CLUB) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One ClubCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00009500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClubCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $7,196.00 worth of ClubCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ClubCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ClubCoin Profile

ClubCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2015. ClubCoin’s total supply is 101,578,705 coins. The official website for ClubCoin is clubcoin.co. ClubCoin’s official Twitter account is @clubcoin_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ClubCoin

ClubCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClubCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClubCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClubCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

