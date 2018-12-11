Cognex Co. (CGNX) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 319.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cognex by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,517,000 after purchasing an additional 120,807 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 136,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,220 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $49.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

CGNX opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $232.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Cognex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

