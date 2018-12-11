Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Ambac Financial Group worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 299,739 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,144,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after acquiring an additional 365,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMBC. BidaskClub cut Ambac Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambac Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $743.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.41. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.21 million. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

