Comerica Bank Has $822,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 85.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $498,000.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $66.64.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

