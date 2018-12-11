Comerica Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – B. Riley raised their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Monday, December 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.72 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.61.

CMA stock opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. Comerica has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $102.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 936.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,591,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,542 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 160.4% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 31.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,002,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 47.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,975,000 after purchasing an additional 881,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 634,716 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication.

