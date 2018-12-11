Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $483,000 Holdings in TopBuild Corp (BLD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,536,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $42.18 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $647.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLD. KeyCorp set a $67.00 price target on shares of TopBuild and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of TopBuild to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of TopBuild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

