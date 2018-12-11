Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $491,000 Holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,913,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,036,000 after acquiring an additional 86,777 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,462,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 128.6% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,348,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after purchasing an additional 758,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 65.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,366,000 after purchasing an additional 298,111 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 409,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the period.

Shares of TPX opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 97.08%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

