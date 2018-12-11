Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 4,557 Shares of Trustmark Corp (TRMK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Trustmark by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Trustmark by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stephens set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trustmark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Trustmark stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trustmark Corp has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

In other news, Director Leroy G. Walker, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $61,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 1,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

