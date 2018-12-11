Comparing Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.73 million 42.32 -$22.67 million ($1.00) -2.15 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $7.99 million 25.03 -$51.50 million ($1.10) -2.94

Checkpoint Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkpoint Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Checkpoint Therapeutics and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86

Checkpoint Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 411.63%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 168.32%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics -3,800.00% -139.01% -104.32% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals -1,952.41% N/A -62.70%

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC. Its pipeline consists of glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

