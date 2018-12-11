Comparing Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) & Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dynagas LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.0%. Hornbeck Offshore Services does not pay a dividend. Dynagas LNG Partners pays out 135.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hornbeck Offshore Services and Dynagas LNG Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services 1 0 1 0 2.00 Dynagas LNG Partners 1 4 3 0 2.25

Hornbeck Offshore Services presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.57%. Dynagas LNG Partners has a consensus price target of $10.46, suggesting a potential upside of 171.80%. Given Dynagas LNG Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynagas LNG Partners is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Dynagas LNG Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services $191.41 million 0.50 $27.42 million ($2.49) -1.02 Dynagas LNG Partners $138.99 million 0.98 $16.05 million $0.74 5.20

Hornbeck Offshore Services has higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. Hornbeck Offshore Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynagas LNG Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Dynagas LNG Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services -0.54% -7.90% -4.03% Dynagas LNG Partners 7.78% 9.15% 2.01%

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

