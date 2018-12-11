Comparing Penn National Gaming (PENN) & Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Penn National Gaming has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Penn National Gaming and Caesars Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn National Gaming 0 4 7 0 2.64 Caesars Entertainment 1 3 7 0 2.55

Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 51.89%. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.81%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than Penn National Gaming.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penn National Gaming and Caesars Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn National Gaming $3.15 billion 0.86 $473.46 million $8.98 2.54 Caesars Entertainment $4.85 billion 1.00 -$375.00 million ($3.37) -2.15

Penn National Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caesars Entertainment. Caesars Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penn National Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Penn National Gaming and Caesars Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn National Gaming -5.41% -6,177.13% 2.57% Caesars Entertainment 25.75% 2.26% 0.29%

Summary

Penn National Gaming beats Caesars Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service. As of March 7, 2018, it owned and operated 47 casinos. It also provides various retail and entertainment offerings in its casinos, as well as The LINQ promenade, an open-air dining, entertainment, and retail development; and operates various entertainment venues, including the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. In addition, the company operates online gaming business that provides real money games; and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. The company was formerly known as Harrah's Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Caesars Entertainment Corporation in November 2010. Caesars Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1937 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

