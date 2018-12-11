Comparing Shengkai Innovations (VALV) and Mueller Water Products (MWA)

Shengkai Innovations (OTCMKTS:VALV) and Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Shengkai Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shengkai Innovations and Mueller Water Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shengkai Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Mueller Water Products 1 3 3 0 2.29

Mueller Water Products has a consensus target price of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 29.96%. Given Mueller Water Products’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mueller Water Products is more favorable than Shengkai Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares Shengkai Innovations and Mueller Water Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shengkai Innovations N/A N/A N/A Mueller Water Products 11.53% 15.62% 6.80%

Dividends

Mueller Water Products pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Shengkai Innovations does not pay a dividend. Mueller Water Products pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shengkai Innovations and Mueller Water Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shengkai Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mueller Water Products $916.00 million 1.73 $105.60 million $0.53 19.02

Mueller Water Products has higher revenue and earnings than Shengkai Innovations.

Volatility and Risk

Shengkai Innovations has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mueller Water Products has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mueller Water Products beats Shengkai Innovations on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shengkai Innovations Company Profile

Shengkai Innovations, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes ceramic valves for industrial use in the People's Republic of China. The company provides ceramic valves in various categories, including gate, ball, back, adjustable, cut-off, and special valves. It also offers various services related to industrial ceramic valves consisting of manufacture, installation, and maintenance of general industrial ceramic valves, as well as the design and manufacture of a range of non-standard ceramic valves. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel and agents to electric power, petrochemical, chemical, aluminum, and metallurgy industries. Shengkai Innovations, Inc. also exports its products to Europe, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company is headquartered in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off. It sells its products primarily through waterworks distributors to various end user customers comprising municipalities, water and wastewater utilities, gas utilities, and fire protection and construction contractors. The Technologies segment provides residential and commercial water metering, water leak detection, and pipe condition assessment products, systems, and services directly to municipalities and waterworks distributors, as well as to end users. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

