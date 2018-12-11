Comparing SThree (STREF) & R C M Technologies (RCMT)

SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) and R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SThree has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, R C M Technologies has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SThree and R C M Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SThree $1.32 billion 0.44 N/A N/A N/A R C M Technologies $186.74 million 0.27 $2.01 million N/A N/A

R C M Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SThree.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of R C M Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of R C M Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SThree and R C M Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SThree 0 0 0 0 N/A R C M Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SThree and R C M Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SThree N/A N/A N/A R C M Technologies 1.21% 29.57% 9.39%

Summary

R C M Technologies beats SThree on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, the Puerto Rico, and Serbia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The company also serves aerospace/defense, educational institution, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and the public sector and technology industries. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

