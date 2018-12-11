Comparing Titan International (TWI) & Ossen Innovation (OSN)

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) and Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Titan International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ossen Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Titan International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Ossen Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Titan International and Ossen Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan International -1.06% 4.56% 1.07% Ossen Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Titan International pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ossen Innovation does not pay a dividend. Titan International pays out -4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Titan International has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ossen Innovation has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan International and Ossen Innovation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan International $1.47 billion 0.23 -$60.04 million ($0.49) -11.29 Ossen Innovation $132.38 million 0.09 $5.34 million N/A N/A

Ossen Innovation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Titan International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Titan International and Ossen Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan International 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ossen Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Titan International currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 166.73%. Given Titan International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Titan International is more favorable than Ossen Innovation.

Summary

Titan International beats Ossen Innovation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. The company offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment; and off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment comprising skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. It also provides bias and light truck tires; and products for all-terrain vehicles, turf, and golf cart applications, as well as high-speed brakes. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and own distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Quincy, Illinois.

About Ossen Innovation

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. It also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC and rare earth coated PC products. The company markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

