Comstock Metals Ltd (CVE:CSL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Comstock Metals (CSL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/comstock-metals-csl-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-03.html.

About Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and uranium deposits. Its principal projects include a 100% owned QV Gold project that covers an area of 16,335 hectares in the White Gold district of the Yukon Territory; and a 100% owned Preview SW Gold project in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.