Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Noble Financial set a $38.00 target price on Comtech Telecomm. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $25.39. 268,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,799. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $679.88 million, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.54. Comtech Telecomm. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.94.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $48,229.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,010 shares of company stock worth $133,779 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 131,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

