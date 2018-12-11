Condor Resources (CN) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN) fell 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 171,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 49,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Condor Resources Company Profile (CVE:CN)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, and other precious and base metals, as well as silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's portfolio includes 11 projects, such as Chavin, Soledad, Quriurqu, Huiñac Punta, Ocros, Pucamayo, Humaya, Andrea, San Martin, Lucero, and Quilisane.

