Conifer (CNFR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.12

Shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNFR shares. ValuEngine cut Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Conifer in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conifer in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

The firm has a market cap of $41.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $24.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. Analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

