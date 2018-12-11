Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR) Director Joseph D. Sarafa Acquires 51,000 Shares of Stock

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Conifer Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $41.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). Conifer had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conifer Holdings Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Conifer in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Conifer from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

