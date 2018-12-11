CONMED Co. (CNMD) Holdings Lifted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.40% of CONMED worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $120,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,323.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather L. Cohen purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays set a $78.00 price objective on CONMED and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price objective on CONMED from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of CNMD opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

