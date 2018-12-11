ConnectJob Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CJT)

ConnectJob (CURRENCY:CJT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. One ConnectJob token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. ConnectJob has a total market capitalization of $12,820.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ConnectJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ConnectJob has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00037501 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00005243 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00006151 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00002236 BTC.

ConnectJob Token Profile

ConnectJob (CJT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2018. ConnectJob’s total supply is 166,298,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,839,768 tokens. The official message board for ConnectJob is medium.com/@connectjob_. ConnectJob’s official website is www.connectjob.io. ConnectJob’s official Twitter account is @connectjobfd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ConnectJob Token Trading

ConnectJob can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConnectJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConnectJob should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ConnectJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

